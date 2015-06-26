June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Pakistan 1st innings 138 (K. Silva 5-42)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 70-1)
D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 28
K. Silva run out (Shah, S. Ahmed) 80
K. Sangakkara c Shafiq b Babar 34
L. Thirimanne c Az. Ali b Shah 7
A. Mathews lbw b Shah 77
D. Chandimal b Shah 1
K. Vithanage b Shah 3
D. Prasad lbw b Hafeez 35
R. Herath not out 10
T. Kaushal c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 18
D. Chameera not out 0
Extras (b-6 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 11
Total (for 9 wickets, 118.2 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Karunaratne,2-98 K. Sangakkara,3-119 L. Thirimanne,4-191 K. Silva,5-194 D. Chandimal,6-202 K. Vithanage,7-275 D. Prasad,8-275 A. Mathews,9-303 T. Kaushal
To bat:
Bowling
W. Riaz 9 - 2 - 19 - 0(nb-1)
J. Khan 27.2 - 5 - 80 - 1(w-1)
Z. Babar 32 - 8 - 82 - 1
Y. Shah 40 - 5 - 95 - 5
M. Hafeez 10 - 2 - 19 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad