June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Pakistan 1st innings 138 (K. Silva 5-42) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 70-1) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 28 K. Silva run out (Shah, S. Ahmed) 80 K. Sangakkara c Shafiq b Babar 34 L. Thirimanne c Az. Ali b Shah 7 A. Mathews lbw b Shah 77 D. Chandimal b Shah 1 K. Vithanage b Shah 3 D. Prasad lbw b Hafeez 35 R. Herath not out 10 T. Kaushal c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 18 D. Chameera not out 0 Extras (b-6 lb-3 nb-1 w-1) 11 Total (for 9 wickets, 118.2 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Karunaratne,2-98 K. Sangakkara,3-119 L. Thirimanne,4-191 K. Silva,5-194 D. Chandimal,6-202 K. Vithanage,7-275 D. Prasad,8-275 A. Mathews,9-303 T. Kaushal To bat: Bowling W. Riaz 9 - 2 - 19 - 0(nb-1) J. Khan 27.2 - 5 - 80 - 1(w-1) Z. Babar 32 - 8 - 82 - 1 Y. Shah 40 - 5 - 95 - 5 M. Hafeez 10 - 2 - 19 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad