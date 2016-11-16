Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second Triangular Series match between Sri Lanka and West Indies on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe West Indies Innings J. Charles c K. Perera b Lakmal 2 K. Brathwaite run out (N. Kulasekara) 14 E. Lewis c Dickwella b Pathirana 27 S. Hope b Gunaratne 47 J. Carter c D. de Silva b N. Kulasekara 54 R. Powell c Dickwella b Pradeep 44 C. Brathwaite c Lakmal b Pradeep 14 J. Holder run out (N. Kulasekara) 2 A. Nurse not out 5 S. Benn lbw b N. Kulasekara 7 S. Gabriel lbw b Lakmal 0 Extras (lb-6 w-5) 11 Total (all out, 49.2 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Charles,2-27 K. Brathwaite,3-76 E. Lewis,4-129 S. Hope,5-172 J. Carter,6-209 R. Powell,7-214 C. Brathwaite,8-215 J. Holder,9-226 S. Benn,10-227 S. Gabriel Bowling N. Kulasekara 10 - 1 - 37 - 2(w-3) S. Lakmal 9.2 - 1 - 45 - 2 N. Pradeep 10 - 1 - 55 - 2(w-2) S. Jayasuriya 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Pathirana 6 - 0 - 25 - 1 A. Gunaratne 10 - 1 - 40 - 1 Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Hope b Holder 3 K. Perera run out (Charles) 4 N. Dickwella c Benn b Gabriel 28 K. Mendis c Nurse b Holder 4 U. Tharanga c&b Nurse 12 A. Gunaratne lbw b Nurse 18 S. Jayasuriya c R. Powell b C. Brathwaite 31 S. Pathirana c Lewis b Nurse 45 N. Kulasekara c Lewis b Gabriel 16 S. Lakmal b Gabriel 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (all out, 43.1 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. de Silva,2-8 K. Perera,3-16 K. Mendis,4-51 N. Dickwella,5-64 U. Tharanga,6-79 A. Gunaratne,7-139 S. Pathirana,8-151 S. Jayasuriya,9-160 S. Lakmal,10-165 N. Kulasekara Bowling S. Gabriel 8.1 - 0 - 31 - 3(w-2) J. Holder 8 - 0 - 16 - 2(w-1) C. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1) J. Carter 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 A. Nurse 10 - 1 - 46 - 3 S. Benn 7 - 1 - 34 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Russell Tiffin TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: West Indies won by 62 runs