March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand
South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93)
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0)
T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50
J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88
K. Williamson not out 148
N. Broom lbw b Rabada 12
H. Nicholls c de Kock b Rabada 0
M. Santner not out 13
Extras (lb-3 nb-7) 10
Total (for 4 wickets, 104 overs) 321
Fall of wickets: 1-83 T. Latham,2-273 J. Raval,3-293 N. Broom,4-293 H. Nicholls
To bat: B. Watling, C. de Grandhomme, J. Patel, M. Henry, N. Wagner
Bowling
V. Philander 25 - 6 - 59 - 0(nb-2)
M. Morkel 24 - 5 - 74 - 2
K. Rabada 21 - 1 - 83 - 2(nb-5)
K. Maharaj 29 - 2 - 71 - 0
J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 18 - 0
D. Elgar 1 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: David Boon