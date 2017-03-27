March 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Monday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 67-0) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson not out 148 N. Broom lbw b Rabada 12 H. Nicholls c de Kock b Rabada 0 M. Santner not out 13 Extras (lb-3 nb-7) 10 Total (for 4 wickets, 104 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-83 T. Latham,2-273 J. Raval,3-293 N. Broom,4-293 H. Nicholls To bat: B. Watling, C. de Grandhomme, J. Patel, M. Henry, N. Wagner Bowling V. Philander 25 - 6 - 59 - 0(nb-2) M. Morkel 24 - 5 - 74 - 2 K. Rabada 21 - 1 - 83 - 2(nb-5) K. Maharaj 29 - 2 - 71 - 0 J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 D. Elgar 1 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: David Boon