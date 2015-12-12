Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112) Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (D. Karunaratne 84, D. Chandimal 83) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-1) T. Latham not out 109 M. Guptill b Herath 46 K. Williamson b Chameera 71 R. Taylor b Herath 15 B. McCullum not out 17 Extras (b-3 lb-1 nb-5) 9 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 65.4 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-79 M. Guptill,2-220 K. Williamson,3-247 R. Taylor Did not bat: M. Santner, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 13 - 0 - 40 - 0 A. Mathews 4 - 1 - 4 - 0 D. Chameera 14 - 0 - 61 - 1(nb-3) N. Pradeep 13 - 1 - 52 - 0(nb-2) R. Herath 11.4 - 1 - 62 - 2 M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 32 - 0 U. Jayasundara 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 405 runs) D. Karunaratne not out 4 K. Mendis not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1.1 overs) 4 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Vithanage, D. Chandimal, A. Mathews, U. Jayasundara, M. Siriwardana, R. Herath, D. Chameera, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 T. Southee 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Bangladesh won toss and decided to bowl Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek