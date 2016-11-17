Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and England on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, India
India 1st innings
M. Vijay c Stokes b Anderson 20
L. Rahul c Stokes b Broad 0
C. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 119
V. Kohli not out 151
A. Rahane c Bairstow b Anderson 23
R. Ashwin not out 1
Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 317
Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Rahul,2-22 M. Vijay,3-248 C. Pujara,4-316 A. Rahane
To bat: W. Saha, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 44 - 3
S. Broad 12 - 2 - 39 - 1
B. Stokes 13 - 3 - 52 - 0(w-1)
Z. Ansari 12 - 1 - 45 - 0
A. Rashid 26 - 1 - 85 - 0
M. Ali 11 - 0 - 50 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle