Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and England on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings M. Vijay c Stokes b Anderson 20 L. Rahul c Stokes b Broad 0 C. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 119 V. Kohli not out 151 A. Rahane c Bairstow b Anderson 23 R. Ashwin not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Rahul,2-22 M. Vijay,3-248 C. Pujara,4-316 A. Rahane To bat: W. Saha, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 16 - 3 - 44 - 3 S. Broad 12 - 2 - 39 - 1 B. Stokes 13 - 3 - 52 - 0(w-1) Z. Ansari 12 - 1 - 45 - 0 A. Rashid 26 - 1 - 85 - 0 M. Ali 11 - 0 - 50 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle