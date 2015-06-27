June 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Pakistan 1st innings 138 (K. Silva 5-42) Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 304-9) D. Karunaratne c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 28 K. Silva run out (Shah, S. Ahmed) 80 K. Sangakkara c Shafiq b Babar 34 L. Thirimanne c Az. Ali b Shah 7 A. Mathews lbw b Shah 77 D. Chandimal b Shah 1 K. Vithanage b Shah 3 D. Prasad lbw b Hafeez 35 R. Herath not out 18 T. Kaushal c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 18 D. Chameera c Y. Khan b Shah 2 Extras (b-6 lb-4 nb-1 w-1) 12 Total (all out, 121.3 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-47 D. Karunaratne,2-98 K. Sangakkara,3-119 L. Thirimanne,4-191 K. Silva,5-194 D. Chandimal,6-202 K. Vithanage,7-275 D. Prasad,8-275 A. Mathews,9-303 T. Kaushal,10-315 D. Chameera Bowling W. Riaz 9 - 2 - 19 - 0(nb-1) J. Khan 29 - 5 - 89 - 1(w-1) Z. Babar 32 - 8 - 82 - 1 Y. Shah 41.3 - 5 - 96 - 6 M. Hafeez 10 - 2 - 19 - 1 Pakistan 2nd innings M. Hafeez c Sangakkara b Mathews 8 A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Prasad 69 Az. Ali not out 64 Y. Khan not out 23 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-2 w-2) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 59 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-129 A. Shehzad To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, W. Riaz, J. Khan, Y. Shah, Z. Babar Bowling D. Prasad 13.3 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) A. Mathews 5 - 3 - 5 - 1 R. Herath 14 - 3 - 33 - 0 D. Chameera 8.3 - 1 - 28 - 0(w-1) T. Kaushal 18 - 2 - 56 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad