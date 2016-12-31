Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Broom b Neesham 59 I. Kayes c Broom b Santner 44 Sa. Rahman c Ronchi b Henry 19 Mahmudullah c Neesham b Southee 3 S. Al Hasan run out (Ronchi) 18 Mosa. Hossain lbw b Patel 11 N. Hasan c&b Henry 44 T. Hayder b Williamson 3 M. Mortaza c Patel b Santner 14 T. Ahmed not out 4 M. Rahman not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-7 w-9) 17 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-102 I. Kayes,2-127 Sa. Rahman,3-133 Mahmudullah,4-141 T. Iqbal,5-168 S. Al Hasan,6-170 Mosa. Hossain,7-179 T. Hayder,8-212 M. Mortaza,9-235 N. Hasan Bowling T. Southee 10 - 2 - 45 - 1(w-2) J. Patel 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) M. Henry 8 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-4) J. Neesham 4 - 0 - 28 - 1(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1) K. Williamson 8 - 1 - 24 - 1 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill retired hurt 6 T. Latham lbw b M. Rahman 4 K. Williamson not out 95 N. Broom c Mortaza b M. Rahman 97 J. Neesham not out 28 Extras (lb-3 w-6) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 41.2 overs) 239 Fall of wickets: 1-10 T. Latham,2-195 N. Broom Did not bat: C. Munro, L. Ronchi, M. Santner, T. Southee, M. Henry, J. Patel Bowling M. Mortaza 7 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-4) M. Rahman 9.2 - 2 - 32 - 2(w-1) T. Ahmed 7 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 55 - 0 T. Hayder 2 - 0 - 20 - 0 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 20 - 0 Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 26 - 0 Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.