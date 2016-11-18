Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Raval b Southee 19 Az. Ali b de Grandhomme 15 B. Azam c Taylor b de Grandhomme 7 Y. Khan c Raval b de Grandhomme 2 Misbah-ul-Haq c Williamson b Boult 31 A. Shafiq c Raval b de Grandhomme 16 S. Ahmed c Astle b Southee 7 M. Amir b Boult 3 So. Khan c Latham b de Grandhomme 9 Y. Shah not out 4 R. Ali c Watling b de Grandhomme 0 Extras (b-8 lb-12) 20 Total (all out, 55.5 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-31 Az. Ali,2-53 S. Aslam,3-53 B. Azam,4-56 Y. Khan,5-88 A. Shafiq,6-101 S. Ahmed,7-114 M. Amir,8-129 So. Khan,9-129 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-133 R. Ali Bowling T. Southee 19 - 11 - 20 - 2 T. Boult 16 - 5 - 39 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 15.5 - 5 - 41 - 6 N. Wagner 5 - 0 - 13 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham lbw b Amir 1 J. Raval not out 55 K. Williamson c Aslam b So. Khan 4 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 11 H. Nicholls not out 29 Extras (lb-1 nb-3) 4 Total (for 3 wickets, 36 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-6 T. Latham,2-15 K. Williamson,3-40 R. Taylor To bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, T. Southee, T. Astle, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Amir 11 - 4 - 19 - 1(nb-3) So. Khan 13 - 2 - 36 - 1 R. Ali 8 - 1 - 32 - 1 Y. Shah 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson