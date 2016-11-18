UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam c Raval b Southee 19 Az. Ali b de Grandhomme 15 B. Azam c Taylor b de Grandhomme 7 Y. Khan c Raval b de Grandhomme 2 Misbah-ul-Haq c Williamson b Boult 31 A. Shafiq c Raval b de Grandhomme 16 S. Ahmed c Astle b Southee 7 M. Amir b Boult 3 So. Khan c Latham b de Grandhomme 9 Y. Shah not out 4 R. Ali c Watling b de Grandhomme 0 Extras (b-8 lb-12) 20 Total (all out, 55.5 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-31 Az. Ali,2-53 S. Aslam,3-53 B. Azam,4-56 Y. Khan,5-88 A. Shafiq,6-101 S. Ahmed,7-114 M. Amir,8-129 So. Khan,9-129 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-133 R. Ali Bowling T. Southee 19 - 11 - 20 - 2 T. Boult 16 - 5 - 39 - 2 C. de Grandhomme 15.5 - 5 - 41 - 6 N. Wagner 5 - 0 - 13 - 0 New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham lbw b Amir 1 J. Raval not out 55 K. Williamson c Aslam b So. Khan 4 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 11 H. Nicholls not out 29 Extras (lb-1 nb-3) 4 Total (for 3 wickets, 36 overs) 104 Fall of wickets: 1-6 T. Latham,2-15 K. Williamson,3-40 R. Taylor To bat: C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, T. Southee, T. Astle, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Amir 11 - 4 - 19 - 1(nb-3) So. Khan 13 - 2 - 36 - 1 R. Ali 8 - 1 - 32 - 1 Y. Shah 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.