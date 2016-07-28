July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Thursday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 6-1) K. Perera lbw b Starc 4 K. Silva lbw b O'Keefe 7 D. Karunaratne lbw b Starc 0 K. Mendis not out 169 A. Mathews c Burns b Lyon 9 D. Chandimal lbw b M. Marsh 42 D. de Silva c Khawaja b Lyon 36 D. Perera not out 5 Extras (lb-10) 10 Total (for 6 wickets, 80 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-6 K. Perera,2-6 D. Karunaratne,3-45 K. Silva,4-86 A. Mathews,5-203 D. Chandimal,6-274 D. de Silva To bat: R. Herath, L. Sandakan, N. Pradeep Bowling M. Starc 12 - 4 - 44 - 2 J. Hazlewood 13 - 3 - 41 - 0 S. O'Keefe 16.2 - 3 - 42 - 1 N. Lyon 26 - 2 - 98 - 2 D. Warner 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 A. Voges 1.4 - 0 - 3 - 0 M. Marsh 9 - 1 - 33 - 1 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad