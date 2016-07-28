July 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Thursday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe 1st innings
B. Chari c Guptill b Southee 4
C. Chibhabha c Latham b Wagner 15
H. Masakadza c&b Santner 15
C. Ervine st Watling b Santner 13
S. Williams c Sodhi b Wagner 1
S. Raza c Latham b Wagner 22
P. Masvaure lbw b Southee 42
R. Chakabva c Watling b Wagner 0
G. Cremer c Nicholls b Wagner 0
D. Tiripano not out 49
M. Chinouya b Wagner 1
Extras (lb-2) 2
Total (all out, 77.5 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-4 B. Chari,2-35 C. Chibhabha,3-35 H. Masakadza,4-36 S. Williams,5-72 C. Ervine,6-72 S. Raza,7-72 R. Chakabva,8-72 G. Cremer,9-157 P. Masvaure,10-164 M. Chinouya
Bowling
T. Southee 17 - 8 - 28 - 2
T. Boult 11 - 5 - 23 - 0
M. Santner 14 - 5 - 16 - 2
N. Wagner 20.5 - 8 - 41 - 6
I. Sodhi 15 - 3 - 54 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill not out 14
T. Latham not out 16
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (for no loss, 10 overs) 32
Fall of wickets:
To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, H. Nicholls, M. Santner, B. Watling, I. Sodhi, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Chinouya 4 - 0 - 10 - 0
D. Tiripano 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(nb-1)
P. Masvaure 1 - 0 - 2 - 0(nb-1)
G. Cremer 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
S. Raza 1 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: David Boon