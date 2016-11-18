UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and England on Friday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 317-4) M. Vijay c Stokes b Anderson 20 L. Rahul c Stokes b Broad 0 C. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 119 V. Kohli c Stokes b Ali 167 A. Rahane c Bairstow b Anderson 23 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Stokes 58 W. Saha lbw b Ali 3 R. Jadeja lbw b Ali 0 J. Yadav c Anderson b Rashid 35 U. Yadav c Ali b Rashid 13 M. Shami not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 129.4 overs) 455 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Rahul,2-22 M. Vijay,3-248 C. Pujara,4-316 A. Rahane,5-351 V. Kohli,6-363 W. Saha,7-363 R. Jadeja,8-427 R. Ashwin,9-440 J. Yadav,10-455 U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 3 - 62 - 3 S. Broad 16 - 2 - 49 - 1 B. Stokes 20 - 4 - 73 - 1(w-1) Z. Ansari 12 - 1 - 45 - 0 A. Rashid 34.4 - 2 - 110 - 2 M. Ali 25 - 1 - 98 - 3 J. Root 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook b Shami 2 H. Hameed run out (Yadav, Saha) 13 J. Root c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 53 B. Duckett b R. Ashwin 5 M. Ali lbw b Yadav 1 B. Stokes not out 12 J. Bairstow not out 12 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 49 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Cook,2-51 H. Hameed,3-72 B. Duckett,4-79 J. Root,5-80 M. Ali To bat: Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 8 - 2 - 15 - 1 U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 14 - 0 R. Jadeja 15 - 3 - 38 - 0 R. Ashwin 13 - 5 - 20 - 2 J. Yadav 7 - 3 - 11 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.