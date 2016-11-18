Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and England on Friday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 317-4) M. Vijay c Stokes b Anderson 20 L. Rahul c Stokes b Broad 0 C. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 119 V. Kohli c Stokes b Ali 167 A. Rahane c Bairstow b Anderson 23 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Stokes 58 W. Saha lbw b Ali 3 R. Jadeja lbw b Ali 0 J. Yadav c Anderson b Rashid 35 U. Yadav c Ali b Rashid 13 M. Shami not out 7 Extras (b-4 lb-5 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 129.4 overs) 455 Fall of wickets: 1-6 L. Rahul,2-22 M. Vijay,3-248 C. Pujara,4-316 A. Rahane,5-351 V. Kohli,6-363 W. Saha,7-363 R. Jadeja,8-427 R. Ashwin,9-440 J. Yadav,10-455 U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 20 - 3 - 62 - 3 S. Broad 16 - 2 - 49 - 1 B. Stokes 20 - 4 - 73 - 1(w-1) Z. Ansari 12 - 1 - 45 - 0 A. Rashid 34.4 - 2 - 110 - 2 M. Ali 25 - 1 - 98 - 3 J. Root 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook b Shami 2 H. Hameed run out (Yadav, Saha) 13 J. Root c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 53 B. Duckett b R. Ashwin 5 M. Ali lbw b Yadav 1 B. Stokes not out 12 J. Bairstow not out 12 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 49 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Cook,2-51 H. Hameed,3-72 B. Duckett,4-79 J. Root,5-80 M. Ali To bat: Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 8 - 2 - 15 - 1 U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 14 - 0 R. Jadeja 15 - 3 - 38 - 0 R. Ashwin 13 - 5 - 20 - 2 J. Yadav 7 - 3 - 11 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle