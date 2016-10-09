Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Indore, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 267-3) M. Vijay c Latham b Patel 10 G. Gambhir lbw b Boult 29 C. Pujara b Santner 41 V. Kohli lbw b Patel 211 A. Rahane c Watling b Boult 188 Ro. Sharma not out 51 R. Jadeja not out 17 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-2 w-1) 10 Total (for 5 wickets declared, 169 overs) 557 Fall of wickets: 1-26 M. Vijay,2-60 G. Gambhir,3-100 C. Pujara,4-465 V. Kohli,5-504 A. Rahane Did not bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling T. Boult 32 - 2 - 113 - 2(w-1) M. Henry 35 - 3 - 127 - 0 J. Patel 40 - 5 - 120 - 2 M. Santner 44 - 4 - 137 - 1 J. Neesham 18 - 1 - 53 - 0(nb-2) New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill not out 17 T. Latham not out 6 Extras (pen-5) 5 Total (for no loss, 9 overs) 28 Fall of wickets: To bat: K. Williamson, R. Taylor, L. Ronchi, J. Neesham, M. Santner, B. Watling, J. Patel, M. Henry, T. Boult Bowling M. Shami 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 U. Yadav 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 R. Ashwin 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 R. Jadeja 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: David Boon