June 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Pakistan 1st innings 138 (K. Silva 5-42)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 315 (K. Silva 80, A. Mathews 77; Y. Shah 6-96)
Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 171-2)
M. Hafeez c Sangakkara b Mathews 8
A. Shehzad c Chandimal b Prasad 69
Az. Ali st Chandimal b Herath 117
Y. Khan c Chandimal b Mathews 40
Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Prasad 22
A. Shafiq c Chandimal b Chameera 27
S. Ahmed c Chandimal b Prasad 16
Y. Shah b Prasad 0
Z. Babar not out 7
J. Khan c Chandimal b Chameera 3
W. Riaz lbw b Chameera 6
Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-5 w-5) 14
Total (all out, 118.2 overs) 329
Fall of wickets: 1-9 M. Hafeez,2-129 A. Shehzad,3-202 Y. Khan,4-234 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-274 A. Shafiq,6-301 S. Ahmed,7-303 Y. Shah,8-313 Az. Ali,9-323 J. Khan,10-329 W. Riaz
Bowling
D. Prasad 29.3 - 3 - 92 - 4(w-1)
A. Mathews 11 - 5 - 15 - 2
R. Herath 34 - 7 - 89 - 1(w-3)
D. Chameera 18.5 - 1 - 53 - 3(nb-3 w-1)
T. Kaushal 25 - 3 - 76 - 0(nb-2)
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Chris Broad