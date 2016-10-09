Oct 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Sunday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Ali b Woakes 14 I. Kayes c Willey b Woakes 11 Sa. Rahman b Ball 3 Mahmudullah lbw b Rashid 75 M. Rahim c Ali b Ball 21 S. Al Hasan c Buttler b Stokes 3 Mosa. Hossain c Ali b Rashid 29 Nas. Hossain not out 27 M. Mortaza run out (Buttler) 44 Sh. Islam not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1 w-6) 11 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-25 I. Kayes,2-26 T. Iqbal,3-39 Sa. Rahman,4-89 M. Rahim,5-113 S. Al Hasan,6-161 Mahmudullah,7-169 Mosa. Hossain,8-238 M. Mortaza Did not bat: T. Ahmed Bowling C. Woakes 9 - 0 - 40 - 2 D. Willey 8 - 1 - 36 - 0(w-3) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 53 - 2(w-2) J. Ball 8 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 6 - 1 - 22 - 1(nb-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 39 - 0 England Innings J. Roy lbw b Mortaza 13 J. Vince c Mosa. Hossain b Mortaza 5 B. Duckett b Al Hasan 0 J. Bairstow c Rahim b Ahmed 35 B. Stokes b Mortaza 0 J. Buttler lbw b Ahmed 57 M. Ali c Al Hasan b Nas. Hossain 4 C. Woakes c Rahim b Ahmed 7 A. Rashid not out 33 D. Willey lbw b Mosa. Hossain 9 J. Ball c Nas. Hossain b Mortaza 28 Extras (lb-7 w-6) 13 Total (all out, 44.4 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-12 J. Vince,2-14 B. Duckett,3-24 J. Roy,4-26 B. Stokes,5-105 J. Bairstow,6-120 M. Ali,7-123 J. Buttler,8-132 C. Woakes,9-159 D. Willey,10-204 J. Ball Bowling S. Al Hasan 9 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-1) M. Mortaza 8.4 - 0 - 29 - 4(w-1) Sh. Islam 8 - 0 - 37 - 0(w-1) T. Ahmed 8 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-3) Nas. Hossain 10 - 1 - 29 - 1 Mosa. Hossain 1 - 0 - 5 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Bangladesh won by 34 runs