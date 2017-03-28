March 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 314 (Q. de Kock 90, F. du Plessis 53, H. Amla 50; M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 321-4) T. Latham c de Kock b M. Morkel 50 J. Raval c de Kock b M. Morkel 88 K. Williamson c Philander b M. Morkel 176 N. Broom lbw b Rabada 12 H. Nicholls c de Kock b Rabada 0 M. Santner c Duminy b Rabada 41 B. Watling b Maharaj 24 C. de Grandhomme c de Kock b M. Morkel 57 M. Henry c Elgar b Maharaj 12 J. Patel c de Kock b Rabada 5 N. Wagner not out 0 Extras (lb-12 nb-7 w-5) 24 Total (all out, 162.1 overs) 489 Fall of wickets: 1-83 T. Latham,2-273 J. Raval,3-293 N. Broom,4-293 H. Nicholls,5-381 K. Williamson,6-397 M. Santner,7-443 B. Watling,8-477 M. Henry,9-489 J. Patel,10-489 C. de Grandhomme Bowling V. Philander 33 - 7 - 79 - 0(nb-2) M. Morkel 36.1 - 7 - 100 - 4 K. Rabada 34 - 3 - 122 - 4(nb-1 w-1) K. Maharaj 50 - 8 - 118 - 2 J. Duminy 6 - 0 - 38 - 0 D. Elgar 1 - 0 - 13 - 0 T. Bavuma 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings D. Elgar c Watling b de Grandhomme 5 T. de Bruyn run out (Williamson, Watling) 12 H. Amla c de Grandhomme b Patel 19 J. Duminy b Patel 13 F. du Plessis not out 15 T. Bavuma c Watling b Henry 1 Q. de Kock not out 15 Extras 0 Total (for 5 wickets, 39 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: 1-13 D. Elgar,2-25 T. de Bruyn,3-49 H. Amla,4-50 J. Duminy,5-59 T. Bavuma To bat: V. Philander, K. Maharaj, M. Morkel, K. Rabada Bowling M. Henry 11 - 4 - 20 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 8 - 5 - 15 - 1 N. Wagner 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 J. Patel 12 - 2 - 22 - 2 M. Santner 3 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: David Boon