UPDATE 2-Cricket-Ruthless Pakistan overwhelm shell-shocked England
CARDIFF, June 14 Pakistan delivered an inspired all-round performance to rout a ragged England team by eight wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.
March 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the fourth and final Test between India and Australia on Tuesday in Dharamsala, India Australia 1st innings 300 (S. Smith 111, M. Wade 57, D. Warner 56; K. Yadav 4-68) India 1st innings 332 (R. Jadeja 63, L. Rahul 60, C. Pujara 57; N. Lyon 5-92) Australia 2nd innings 137 India 2nd innings (Overnight: 19-0; Target: 106 runs) L. Rahul not out 51 M. Vijay c Wade b Cummins 8 C. Pujara run out (Maxwell) 0 A. Rahane not out 38 Extras (b-4 lb-5) 9 Total (for 2 wickets, 23.5 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Vijay,2-46 C. Pujara Did not bat: K. Nair, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, U. Yadav Bowling P. Cummins 8 - 2 - 42 - 1 J. Hazlewood 6 - 2 - 14 - 0 S. O'Keefe 4.5 - 1 - 22 - 0 N. Lyon 5 - 0 - 19 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 8 wickets
June 14 India captain Virat Kohli shrugged off concerns about his team's lower-middle order ahead of their Champions Trophy semi-final with Bangladesh on Thursday and called for complete focus against their "dangerous" opponents.