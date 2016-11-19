UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings 133 (C. de Grandhomme 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham lbw b Amir 1 J. Raval c Aslam b Amir 55 K. Williamson c Aslam b So. Khan 4 R. Taylor c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 11 H. Nicholls lbw b So. Khan 30 C. de Grandhomme c R. Ali b So. Khan 29 B. Watling c Y. Khan b R. Ali 18 T. Astle c Shafiq b R. Ali 0 T. Southee c S. Ahmed b Amir 22 N. Wagner c Shafiq b R. Ali 21 T. Boult not out 3 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (all out, 59.5 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-6 T. Latham,2-15 K. Williamson,3-40 R. Taylor,4-105 H. Nicholls,5-109 J. Raval,6-146 C. de Grandhomme,7-146 T. Astle,8-171 B. Watling,9-177 T. Southee,10-200 N. Wagner Bowling M. Amir 18 - 4 - 43 - 3(nb-4 w-1) So. Khan 22 - 5 - 78 - 3 R. Ali 15.5 - 2 - 62 - 4 Y. Shah 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Pakistan 2nd innings S. Aslam c Watling b de Grandhomme 7 Az. Ali b Boult 31 B. Azam c Watling b Wagner 29 Y. Khan c Watling b Wagner 1 Misbah-ul-Haq c Boult b Southee 13 A. Shafiq not out 6 S. Ahmed b Boult 2 M. Amir c Astle b Boult 6 So. Khan not out 22 Extras (b-5 lb-7) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 66 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-58 B. Azam,3-64 Y. Khan,4-93 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-93 Az. Ali,6-95 S. Ahmed,7-105 M. Amir To bat: R. Ali, Y. Shah Bowling T. Boult 15 - 5 - 18 - 3 T. Southee 19 - 10 - 43 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 23 - 1 N. Wagner 14 - 6 - 21 - 2 T. Astle 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.