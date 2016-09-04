Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Innings D. de Silva c Starc b Faulkner 34 D. Gunathilaka b Zampa 39 K. Mendis c Wade b Hastings 33 D. Chandimal c Wade b Starc 1 U. Tharanga c Zampa b Head 15 K. Perera lbw b Head 14 D. Shanaka b Zampa 13 S. Pathirana c Faulkner b Boland 32 D. Perera b Starc 5 S. Lakmal b Starc 0 A. Aponso not out 0 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 9 Total (all out, 40.2 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-73 D. de Silva,2-77 D. Gunathilaka,3-78 D. Chandimal,4-121 K. Mendis,5-129 U. Tharanga,6-145 K. Perera,7-165 D. Shanaka,8-184 D. Perera,9-184 S. Lakmal,10-195 S. Pathirana Bowling M. Starc 9 - 0 - 40 - 3(nb-1 w-3) J. Hastings 7 - 1 - 30 - 1 S. Boland 6.2 - 0 - 28 - 1 J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 30 - 1(w-2) A. Zampa 6 - 0 - 43 - 2(w-1) T. Head 5 - 0 - 22 - 2 Australia Innings D. Warner c&b D. de Silva 106 M. Wade c K. Mendis b D. Perera 3 U. Khawaja c Gunathilaka b D. Perera 6 G. Bailey lbw b D. Perera 44 T. Head c Lakmal b D. de Silva 13 J. Faulkner not out 8 J. Hastings not out 8 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-7) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 43 overs) 199 Fall of wickets: 1-11 M. Wade,2-25 U. Khawaja,3-157 G. Bailey,4-179 T. Head,5-189 D. Warner Did not bat: A. Finch, M. Starc, A. Zampa, S. Boland Bowling S. Lakmal 8 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-3) D. Perera 10 - 1 - 51 - 3(w-1) S. Pathirana 10 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) D. Shanaka 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 A. Aponso 6 - 0 - 33 - 0 D. de Silva 7 - 0 - 35 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 5 wickets
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.