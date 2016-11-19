UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and England on Saturday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings (Overnight: 103-5) A. Cook b Shami 2 H. Hameed run out (Yadav, Saha) 13 J. Root c U. Yadav b R. Ashwin 53 B. Duckett b R. Ashwin 5 M. Ali lbw b Yadav 1 B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 70 J. Bairstow b U. Yadav 53 A. Rashid not out 32 Z. Ansari lbw b Jadeja 4 S. Broad lbw b R. Ashwin 13 J. Anderson lbw b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (b-6 lb-3) 9 Total (all out, 102.5 overs) 255 Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Cook,2-51 H. Hameed,3-72 B. Duckett,4-79 J. Root,5-80 M. Ali,6-190 J. Bairstow,7-225 B. Stokes,8-234 Z. Ansari,9-255 S. Broad,10-255 J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 14 - 5 - 28 - 1 U. Yadav 18 - 2 - 56 - 1 R. Jadeja 29 - 10 - 57 - 1 R. Ashwin 29.5 - 6 - 67 - 5 J. Yadav 12 - 3 - 38 - 1 India 2nd innings M. Vijay c Root b Broad 3 L. Rahul c Bairstow b Broad 10 C. Pujara b Anderson 1 V. Kohli not out 56 A. Rahane not out 22 Extras (lb-5 w-1) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 34 overs) 98 Fall of wickets: 1-16 M. Vijay,2-17 L. Rahul,3-40 C. Pujara To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, J. Yadav, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 1 - 16 - 1 S. Broad 6 - 5 - 6 - 2 A. Rashid 12 - 1 - 37 - 0 B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 3 - 1 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.