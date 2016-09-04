Cricket-India's top court names administrators to run BCCI
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales England Innings J. Roy c H. Ali b Amir 87 A. Hales c Malik b Amir 23 J. Root b H. Ali 9 E. Morgan c&b Wasim 10 B. Stokes c Gul b H. Ali 75 J. Bairstow c Rizwan b Gul 33 L. Dawson c Gul b Amir 10 C. Woakes b H. Ali 10 D. Willey c Nawaz b H. Ali 6 C. Jordan not out 15 M. Wood not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-5) 16 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Hales,2-64 J. Root,3-92 E. Morgan,4-164 J. Roy,5-219 J. Bairstow,6-258 B. Stokes,7-270 C. Woakes,8-274 L. Dawson,9-283 D. Willey Bowling M. Amir 10 - 0 - 50 - 3 U. Gul 10 - 0 - 77 - 1(w-2) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 60 - 4(nb-1) S. Malik 6 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-1) M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Bairstow b Wood 33 Sh. Khan c Wood b Woakes 10 B. Azam b Wood 31 S. Malik c Roy b Dawson 77 S. Ahmed c Hales b Dawson 90 M. Rizwan not out 34 M. Nawaz run out (Bairstow) 2 I. Wasim not out 16 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-22 Sh. Khan,2-76 B. Azam,3-77 Az. Ali,4-240 S. Ahmed,5-256 S. Malik,6-266 M. Nawaz Did not bat: U. Gul, H. Ali, M. Amir Bowling C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 47 - 1 D. Willey 8 - 2 - 32 - 0(w-2) M. Wood 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1) C. Jordan 7.2 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-3) L. Dawson 8 - 0 - 70 - 2 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).
ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 Pakistan will host the final of its domestic Twenty20 tournament on home soil in March, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday, a big lift for a nation which has largely been shunned by international teams since 2009 due to security risks.
MUMBAI, Jan 30 Eoin Morgan has lashed out at the umpiring standards in England's five-run loss to India in a Twenty20 international on Sunday, the captain saying his side would report their concerns to the match referee.