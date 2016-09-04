Sept 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and Pakistan on Sunday in Cardiff, Wales England Innings J. Roy c H. Ali b Amir 87 A. Hales c Malik b Amir 23 J. Root b H. Ali 9 E. Morgan c&b Wasim 10 B. Stokes c Gul b H. Ali 75 J. Bairstow c Rizwan b Gul 33 L. Dawson c Gul b Amir 10 C. Woakes b H. Ali 10 D. Willey c Nawaz b H. Ali 6 C. Jordan not out 15 M. Wood not out 8 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-5) 16 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 302 Fall of wickets: 1-37 A. Hales,2-64 J. Root,3-92 E. Morgan,4-164 J. Roy,5-219 J. Bairstow,6-258 B. Stokes,7-270 C. Woakes,8-274 L. Dawson,9-283 D. Willey Bowling M. Amir 10 - 0 - 50 - 3 U. Gul 10 - 0 - 77 - 1(w-2) H. Ali 10 - 0 - 60 - 4(nb-1) S. Malik 6 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) I. Wasim 10 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-1) M. Nawaz 4 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Bairstow b Wood 33 Sh. Khan c Wood b Woakes 10 B. Azam b Wood 31 S. Malik c Roy b Dawson 77 S. Ahmed c Hales b Dawson 90 M. Rizwan not out 34 M. Nawaz run out (Bairstow) 2 I. Wasim not out 16 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-22 Sh. Khan,2-76 B. Azam,3-77 Az. Ali,4-240 S. Ahmed,5-256 S. Malik,6-266 M. Nawaz Did not bat: U. Gul, H. Ali, M. Amir Bowling C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 47 - 1 D. Willey 8 - 2 - 32 - 0(w-2) M. Wood 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) B. Stokes 8 - 0 - 47 - 0(nb-1) C. Jordan 7.2 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-3) L. Dawson 8 - 0 - 70 - 2 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Pakistan won by 4 wickets