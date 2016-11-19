UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third Triangular Series match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on Saturday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings B. Chari c Holder b C. Brathwaite 15 C. Chibhabha run out (Hope, C. Brathwaite) 25 C. Ervine c R. Powell b Gabriel 92 S. Raza c K. Brathwaite b C. Brathwaite 77 S. Williams lbw b Nurse 2 E. Chigumbura c Hope b Holder 8 P. Moor c R. Powell b Holder 6 G. Cremer c Gabriel b C. Brathwaite 8 D. Tiripano b Gabriel 14 T. Chisoro not out 0 C. Mpofu b C. Brathwaite 2 Extras (w-8) 8 Total (all out, 50 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-38 C. Chibhabha,2-46 B. Chari,3-190 S. Raza,4-197 S. Williams,5-218 E. Chigumbura,6-228 P. Moor,7-233 C. Ervine,8-255 D. Tiripano,9-255 G. Cremer,10-257 C. Mpofu Bowling S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) S. Benn 8 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 48 - 4(w-1) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1) J. Carter 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 West Indies Innings J. Charles lbw b Tiripano 19 K. Brathwaite c Ervine b Williams 78 E. Lewis c Chibhabha b Cremer 18 S. Hope c Moor b Mpofu 101 R. Powell b Williams 17 C. Brathwaite c Williams b Tiripano 9 J. Holder not out 4 A. Nurse run out (Tiripano) 0 J. Carter run out (Moor) 1 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 10 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-33 J. Charles,2-58 E. Lewis,3-220 S. Hope,4-234 K. Brathwaite,5-242 R. Powell,6-255 C. Brathwaite,7-255 A. Nurse,8-257 J. Carter Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel Bowling C. Mpofu 10 - 0 - 64 - 1(w-2) D. Tiripano 6 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1) T. Chisoro 10 - 1 - 42 - 0 G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 44 - 1 S. Williams 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1) S. Raza 4 - 0 - 25 - 0 Referees Umpire: Russell Tiffin Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Tie
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.