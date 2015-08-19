Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa
South Africa Innings
M. van Wyk c N. McCullum b McClenaghan 16
H. Amla b Milne 124
R. Rossouw b McClenaghan 89
A. de Villiers c Latham b Milne 9
D. Miller c Milne b Neesham 14
F. Behardien run out (Ronchi, McClenaghan) 15
D. Wiese run out (, McClenaghan) 14
V. Philander not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-15) 23
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 304
Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. van Wyk,2-231 R. Rossouw,3-252 A. de Villiers,4-258 H. Amla,5-286 D. Miller,6-304 F. Behardien,7-304 D. Wiese
Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Steyn, I. Tahir
Bowling
N. McCullum 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1)
A. Milne 10 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-5)
M. McClenaghan 10 - 1 - 72 - 2(w-1)
J. Neesham 7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-3)
I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 55 - 0
G. Elliott 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-5)
C. Munro 4 - 0 - 19 - 0
New Zealand Innings
T. Latham lbw b Philander 60
L. Ronchi c Amla b Steyn 1
K. Williamson c sub b Tahir 47
M. Guptill c Miller b Wiese 25
G. Elliott c Miller b Philander 4
J. Neesham c van Wyk b Wiese 41
C. Munro lbw b Tahir 33
N. McCullum c Behardien b Rabada 10
A. Milne not out 15
M. McClenaghan b Steyn 16
I. Sodhi run out (Philander, Rabada) 0
Extras (b-5 lb-15 nb-2 w-10) 32
Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 284
Fall of wickets: 1-3 L. Ronchi,2-107 K. Williamson,3-148 M. Guptill,4-156 G. Elliott,5-158 T. Latham,6-229 J. Neesham,7-243 C. Munro,8-251 N. McCullum,9-283 M. McClenaghan,10-284 I. Sodhi
Bowling
D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1)
V. Philander 10 - 1 - 51 - 2(w-3)
K. Rabada 9.1 - 0 - 49 - 1(nb-2 w-6)
I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 2
D. Wiese 7 - 0 - 63 - 2
F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 11 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: South Africa won by 20 runs