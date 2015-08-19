Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and New Zealand on Wednesday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa Innings M. van Wyk c N. McCullum b McClenaghan 16 H. Amla b Milne 124 R. Rossouw b McClenaghan 89 A. de Villiers c Latham b Milne 9 D. Miller c Milne b Neesham 14 F. Behardien run out (Ronchi, McClenaghan) 15 D. Wiese run out (, McClenaghan) 14 V. Philander not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-15) 23 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. van Wyk,2-231 R. Rossouw,3-252 A. de Villiers,4-258 H. Amla,5-286 D. Miller,6-304 F. Behardien,7-304 D. Wiese Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Steyn, I. Tahir Bowling N. McCullum 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 51 - 2(w-5) M. McClenaghan 10 - 1 - 72 - 2(w-1) J. Neesham 7 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-3) I. Sodhi 10 - 1 - 55 - 0 G. Elliott 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-5) C. Munro 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 New Zealand Innings T. Latham lbw b Philander 60 L. Ronchi c Amla b Steyn 1 K. Williamson c sub b Tahir 47 M. Guptill c Miller b Wiese 25 G. Elliott c Miller b Philander 4 J. Neesham c van Wyk b Wiese 41 C. Munro lbw b Tahir 33 N. McCullum c Behardien b Rabada 10 A. Milne not out 15 M. McClenaghan b Steyn 16 I. Sodhi run out (Philander, Rabada) 0 Extras (b-5 lb-15 nb-2 w-10) 32 Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-3 L. Ronchi,2-107 K. Williamson,3-148 M. Guptill,4-156 G. Elliott,5-158 T. Latham,6-229 J. Neesham,7-243 C. Munro,8-251 N. McCullum,9-283 M. McClenaghan,10-284 I. Sodhi Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1) V. Philander 10 - 1 - 51 - 2(w-3) K. Rabada 9.1 - 0 - 49 - 1(nb-2 w-6) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 D. Wiese 7 - 0 - 63 - 2 F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Johan Cloete Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 20 runs