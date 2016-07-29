July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Friday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 353 (K. Mendis 176; M. Starc 4-84) Australia 2nd innings (Target: 268 runs) J. Burns b Sandakan 29 D. Warner b Herath 1 U. Khawaja lbw b D. Perera 18 S. Smith not out 26 A. Voges not out 9 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 27 overs) 83 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-33 U. Khawaja,3-63 J. Burns To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, S. O'Keefe, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling N. Pradeep 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 R. Herath 10 - 1 - 35 - 1 D. Perera 9 - 1 - 19 - 1 L. Sandakan 5 - 1 - 13 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad