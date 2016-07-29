Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Friday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 117 Australia 1st innings 203 (R. Herath 4-49, L. Sandakan 4-58) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 353 (K. Mendis 176; M. Starc 4-84) Australia 2nd innings (Target: 268 runs) J. Burns b Sandakan 29 D. Warner b Herath 1 U. Khawaja lbw b D. Perera 18 S. Smith not out 26 A. Voges not out 9 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 27 overs) 83 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Warner,2-33 U. Khawaja,3-63 J. Burns To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, S. O'Keefe, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling N. Pradeep 3 - 0 - 16 - 0 R. Herath 10 - 1 - 35 - 1 D. Perera 9 - 1 - 19 - 1 L. Sandakan 5 - 1 - 13 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Chris Broad
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.