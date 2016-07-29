Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Friday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 1st innings 164 (N. Wagner 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Ervine b Chibhabha 40 T. Latham c Chari b H. Masakadza 105 K. Williamson c H. Masakadza b Cremer 91 R. Taylor not out 38 H. Nicholls c Chari b Tiripano 18 I. Sodhi not out 5 Extras (b-6 nb-10 w-2) 18 Total (for 4 wickets, 100 overs) 315 Fall of wickets: 1-79 M. Guptill,2-235 T. Latham,3-272 K. Williamson,4-299 H. Nicholls To bat: B. Watling, M. Santner, T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Chinouya 15 - 2 - 41 - 0(w-1) D. Tiripano 17 - 2 - 51 - 1(nb-6) P. Masvaure 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(nb-3 w-1) G. Cremer 35 - 4 - 113 - 1 S. Raza 9 - 3 - 37 - 0 C. Chibhabha 10 - 0 - 22 - 1(nb-1) H. Masakadza 9 - 1 - 25 - 1 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Boon
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.