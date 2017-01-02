Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0 D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129 H. Amla b Kumara 29 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0 F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38 T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10 Q. de Kock not out 68 K. Abbott not out 16 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-4) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-66 H. Amla,3-66 J. Duminy,4-142 F. du Plessis,5-169 T. Bavuma,6-272 D. Elgar To bat: V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 21 - 3 - 69 - 2 N. Pradeep 15.4 - 3 - 46 - 0 A. Mathews 14 - 3 - 30 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 17 - 1 - 86 - 3(nb-1 w-3) R. Herath 14.2 - 3 - 34 - 1 D. de Silva 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon