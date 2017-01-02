Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Monday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0 D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129 H. Amla b Kumara 29 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0 F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38 T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10 Q. de Kock not out 68 K. Abbott not out 16 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-4) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 297 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-66 H. Amla,3-66 J. Duminy,4-142 F. du Plessis,5-169 T. Bavuma,6-272 D. Elgar To bat: V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 21 - 3 - 69 - 2 N. Pradeep 15.4 - 3 - 46 - 0 A. Mathews 14 - 3 - 30 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 17 - 1 - 86 - 3(nb-1 w-3) R. Herath 14.2 - 3 - 34 - 1 D. de Silva 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.