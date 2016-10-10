Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Monday in Indore, India India 1st innings 557 for 5 decl (V. Kohli 211, A. Rahane 188, R. Sharma 51no) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 28-0) M. Guptill run out (R. Ashwin) 72 T. Latham c&b R. Ashwin 53 K. Williamson b R. Ashwin 8 R. Taylor c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0 L. Ronchi c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0 J. Neesham lbw b R. Ashwin 71 B. Watling c Rahane b Jadeja 23 M. Santner c Kohli b Jadeja 22 J. Patel run out (R. Ashwin) 18 M. Henry not out 15 T. Boult c Pujara b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-1 pen-5) 17 Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-118 T. Latham,2-134 K. Williamson,3-140 R. Taylor,4-148 M. Guptill,5-148 L. Ronchi,6-201 B. Watling,7-253 M. Santner,8-276 J. Neesham,9-294 J. Patel,10-299 T. Boult Bowling M. Shami 13 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-1) U. Yadav 15 - 1 - 55 - 0 R. Ashwin 27.2 - 5 - 81 - 6 R. Jadeja 28 - 5 - 80 - 2 M. Vijay 7 - 0 - 27 - 0 India 2nd innings M. Vijay not out 11 G. Gambhir retired hurt 6 C. Pujara not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 18 Fall of wickets: To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling T. Boult 3 - 0 - 9 - 0 J. Patel 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 M. Santner 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: David Boon