Oct 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between India and New Zealand on Monday in Indore, India
India 1st innings 557 for 5 decl (V. Kohli 211, A. Rahane 188, R. Sharma 51no)
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 28-0)
M. Guptill run out (R. Ashwin) 72
T. Latham c&b R. Ashwin 53
K. Williamson b R. Ashwin 8
R. Taylor c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0
L. Ronchi c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0
J. Neesham lbw b R. Ashwin 71
B. Watling c Rahane b Jadeja 23
M. Santner c Kohli b Jadeja 22
J. Patel run out (R. Ashwin) 18
M. Henry not out 15
T. Boult c Pujara b R. Ashwin 0
Extras (b-6 lb-5 w-1 pen-5) 17
Total (all out, 90.2 overs) 299
Fall of wickets: 1-118 T. Latham,2-134 K. Williamson,3-140 R. Taylor,4-148 M. Guptill,5-148 L. Ronchi,6-201 B. Watling,7-253 M. Santner,8-276 J. Neesham,9-294 J. Patel,10-299 T. Boult
Bowling
M. Shami 13 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-1)
U. Yadav 15 - 1 - 55 - 0
R. Ashwin 27.2 - 5 - 81 - 6
R. Jadeja 28 - 5 - 80 - 2
M. Vijay 7 - 0 - 27 - 0
India 2nd innings
M. Vijay not out 11
G. Gambhir retired hurt 6
C. Pujara not out 1
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 18
Fall of wickets:
To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, R. Sharma, R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling
T. Boult 3 - 0 - 9 - 0
J. Patel 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
M. Santner 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin
Match referee: David Boon