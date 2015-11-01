Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Pakistan and England on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan 1st innings
M. Hafeez c Broad b Ali 27
Az. Ali c Bairstow b Anderson 0
S. Malik c Bairstow b Broad 38
Y. Khan lbw b Anderson 31
Misbah-ul-Haq c Root b Anderson 71
A. Shafiq c Bairstow b Patel 5
S. Ahmed c Root b Ali 39
W. Riaz b Patel 0
Y. Shah c Patel b Broad 7
Z. Babar not out 6
R. Ali c Ali b Anderson 4
Extras (b-1 lb-5) 6
Total (all out, 85.1 overs) 234
Fall of wickets: 1-5 Az. Ali,2-49 M. Hafeez,3-88 S. Malik,4-103 Y. Khan,5-116 A. Shafiq,6-196 S. Ahmed,7-196 W. Riaz,8-224 Y. Shah,9-224 Misbah-ul-Haq,10-234 R. Ali
Bowling
J. Anderson 15.1 - 7 - 17 - 4
S. Broad 13 - 8 - 13 - 2
B. Stokes 11 - 4 - 23 - 0
S. Patel 23 - 3 - 85 - 2
M. Ali 13 - 3 - 49 - 2
A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 41 - 0
England 1st innings
A. Cook not out 0
M. Ali not out 4
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 2 overs) 4
Fall of wickets:
To bat: I. Bell, J. Root, J. Taylor, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, S. Patel, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
R. Ali 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Y. Shah 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: Andy Pycroft