May 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Chester-le-Street, England
England 1st innings
A. Cook c Karunaratne b Lakmal 15
A. Hales c Mathews b Siriwardana 83
N. Compton c Lakmal b Pradeep 9
J. Root c K. Silva b Pradeep 80
J. Vince c Thirimanne b Siriwardana 35
J. Bairstow c Chandimal b Pradeep 48
M. Ali not out 28
C. Woakes not out 8
Extras (b-1 lb-3) 4
Total (for 6 wickets, 90 overs) 310
Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Cook,2-64 N. Compton,3-160 A. Hales,4-219 J. Root,5-227 J. Vince,6-297 J. Bairstow
To bat: S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson
Bowling
S. Eranga 19 - 2 - 67 - 0
S. Lakmal 18 - 3 - 58 - 1
N. Pradeep 19 - 3 - 69 - 3
R. Herath 24 - 1 - 74 - 0
A. Mathews 2 - 1 - 3 - 0
M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 35 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft