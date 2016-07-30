July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Pujara b I. Sharma 1 R. Chandrika c Rahul b Shami 5 Da. Bravo c Kohli b I. Sharma 0 M. Samuels c Rahul b R. Ashwin 37 J. Blackwood lbw b R. Ashwin 62 R. Chase c S. Dhawan b Shami 10 S. Dowrich c Saha b R. Ashwin 5 J. Holder c Rahul b R. Ashwin 13 D. Bishoo c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin 12 M. Cummins not out 24 S. Gabriel c Kohli b Mishra 15 Extras (nb-10 w-2) 12 Total (all out, 52.3 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Brathwaite,2-4 Da. Bravo,3-7 R. Chandrika,4-88 J. Blackwood,5-115 M. Samuels,6-127 S. Dowrich,7-131 R. Chase,8-151 D. Bishoo,9-158 J. Holder,10-196 S. Gabriel Bowling I. Sharma 10 - 1 - 53 - 2(nb-7) M. Shami 10 - 3 - 23 - 2(nb-1 w-1) R. Ashwin 16 - 2 - 52 - 5 U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1) A. Mishra 10.3 - 3 - 38 - 1(nb-2) India 1st innings L. Rahul not out 75 S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27 C. Pujara not out 18 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6 Total (for 1 wickets, 37 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling S. Gabriel 6 - 1 - 18 - 0(nb-1) M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 31 - 0 J. Holder 8 - 2 - 23 - 0 R. Chase 11 - 2 - 28 - 1 D. Bishoo 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Nigel Duguid Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle