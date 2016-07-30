July 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in Kingston, Jamaica
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Pujara b I. Sharma 1
R. Chandrika c Rahul b Shami 5
Da. Bravo c Kohli b I. Sharma 0
M. Samuels c Rahul b R. Ashwin 37
J. Blackwood lbw b R. Ashwin 62
R. Chase c S. Dhawan b Shami 10
S. Dowrich c Saha b R. Ashwin 5
J. Holder c Rahul b R. Ashwin 13
D. Bishoo c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin 12
M. Cummins not out 24
S. Gabriel c Kohli b Mishra 15
Extras (nb-10 w-2) 12
Total (all out, 52.3 overs) 196
Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Brathwaite,2-4 Da. Bravo,3-7 R. Chandrika,4-88 J. Blackwood,5-115 M. Samuels,6-127 S. Dowrich,7-131 R. Chase,8-151 D. Bishoo,9-158 J. Holder,10-196 S. Gabriel
Bowling
I. Sharma 10 - 1 - 53 - 2(nb-7)
M. Shami 10 - 3 - 23 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
R. Ashwin 16 - 2 - 52 - 5
U. Yadav 6 - 1 - 30 - 0(w-1)
A. Mishra 10.3 - 3 - 38 - 1(nb-2)
India 1st innings
L. Rahul not out 75
S. Dhawan c Da. Bravo b Chase 27
C. Pujara not out 18
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-1) 6
Total (for 1 wickets, 37 overs) 126
Fall of wickets: 1-87 S. Dhawan
To bat: V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, M. Shami, I. Sharma, U. Yadav
Bowling
S. Gabriel 6 - 1 - 18 - 0(nb-1)
M. Cummins 7 - 0 - 31 - 0
J. Holder 8 - 2 - 23 - 0
R. Chase 11 - 2 - 28 - 1
D. Bishoo 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Ian Gould
TV umpire: Nigel Duguid
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle