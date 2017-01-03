Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw not out 167 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 113 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Shah 24 P. Handscomb not out 40 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 88 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-151 D. Warner,2-203 U. Khawaja,3-244 S. Smith To bat: H. Cartwright, M. Wade, M. Starc, S. O'Keefe, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling M. Amir 16 - 1 - 58 - 0 I. Khan 17 - 3 - 81 - 0(nb-2) W. Riaz 19 - 4 - 63 - 2(nb-2 w-1) Y. Shah 30 - 2 - 132 - 1 Az. Ali 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 A. Shafiq 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.