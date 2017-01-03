Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings M. Renshaw not out 167 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 113 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Shah 24 P. Handscomb not out 40 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 88 overs) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-151 D. Warner,2-203 U. Khawaja,3-244 S. Smith To bat: H. Cartwright, M. Wade, M. Starc, S. O'Keefe, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling M. Amir 16 - 1 - 58 - 0 I. Khan 17 - 3 - 81 - 0(nb-2) W. Riaz 19 - 4 - 63 - 2(nb-2 w-1) Y. Shah 30 - 2 - 132 - 1 Az. Ali 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 A. Shafiq 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle