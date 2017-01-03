Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 297-6) S. Cook c K. Mendis b Lakmal 0 D. Elgar c K. Mendis b Lakmal 129 H. Amla b Kumara 29 J. Duminy c K. Mendis b Kumara 0 F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 38 T. Bavuma c Tharanga b Kumara 10 Q. de Kock c Chandimal b Kumara 101 K. Abbott c Chandimal b Herath 16 V. Philander c Chandimal b Kumara 20 K. Maharaj not out 32 K. Rabada c Chandimal b Kumara 8 Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-5) 9 Total (all out, 116 overs) 392 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Cook,2-66 H. Amla,3-66 J. Duminy,4-142 F. du Plessis,5-169 T. Bavuma,6-272 D. Elgar,7-303 K. Abbott,8-336 Q. de Kock,9-376 V. Philander,10-392 K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 27 - 4 - 93 - 2 N. Pradeep 15.4 - 3 - 46 - 0 A. Mathews 17 - 3 - 41 - 0(w-1) L. Kumara 25 - 1 - 122 - 6(nb-1 w-4) R. Herath 23.2 - 4 - 57 - 2 D. de Silva 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Bavuma b Rabada 24 K. Silva b Rabada 11 K. Mendis c Duminy b Maharaj 11 D. de Silva lbw b Maharaj 16 A. Mathews c du Plessis b Rabada 2 D. Chandimal c de Kock b Rabada 4 U. Tharanga not out 26 R. Herath lbw b Philander 1 S. Lakmal c Amla b Philander 0 L. Kumara b Philander 4 N. Pradeep c du Plessis b Philander 0 Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-5) 11 Total (all out, 43 overs) 110 Fall of wickets: 1-31 K. Silva,2-56 K. Mendis,3-56 D. Karunaratne,4-60 A. Mathews,5-78 D. de Silva,6-78 D. Chandimal,7-100 R. Herath,8-100 S. Lakmal,9-110 L. Kumara,10-110 N. Pradeep Bowling V. Philander 12 - 4 - 27 - 4(nb-1) K. Abbott 8 - 3 - 9 - 0 K. Rabada 12 - 2 - 37 - 4(w-1) K. Maharaj 11 - 1 - 32 - 2 South Africa 2nd innings S. Cook not out 15 D. Elgar not out 19 Extras (w-1) 1 Total (for no loss, 11 overs) 35 Fall of wickets: To bat: H. Amla, J. Duminy, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Abbott, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 5 - 1 - 16 - 0 N. Pradeep 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 L. Kumara 4 - 0 - 14 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.