Cricket-Opener Mukund back in India squad for Bangladesh test
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Opener Abhinav Mukund was recalled to India's test squad for next week's one-off match against Bangladesh, more than five years after playing his last match for the side.
May 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Chester-le-Street, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 310-6) A. Cook c Karunaratne b Lakmal 15 A. Hales c Mathews b Siriwardana 83 N. Compton c Lakmal b Pradeep 9 J. Root c K. Silva b Pradeep 80 J. Vince c Thirimanne b Siriwardana 35 J. Bairstow c Chandimal b Pradeep 48 M. Ali not out 155 C. Woakes c K. Mendis b Lakmal 39 S. Broad c K. Mendis b Pradeep 7 S. Finn c&b Herath 10 J. Anderson not out 8 Extras (b-1 lb-8) 9 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 132 overs) 498 Fall of wickets: 1-39 A. Cook,2-64 N. Compton,3-160 A. Hales,4-219 J. Root,5-227 J. Vince,6-297 J. Bairstow,7-389 C. Woakes,8-400 S. Broad,9-472 S. Finn Bowling S. Eranga 27 - 3 - 100 - 0 S. Lakmal 29 - 4 - 115 - 2 N. Pradeep 33 - 5 - 107 - 4 R. Herath 29 - 1 - 116 - 1 A. Mathews 6 - 2 - 16 - 0 M. Siriwardana 8 - 0 - 35 - 2 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne b Anderson 9 K. Silva c Bairstow b Broad 13 K. Mendis c Anderson b Woakes 35 D. Chandimal c Cook b Anderson 4 A. Mathews c Bairstow b Woakes 3 L. Thirimanne not out 12 M. Siriwardana c Bairstow b Woakes 0 R. Herath c Anderson b Broad 12 S. Eranga c Root b Broad 2 S. Lakmal not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 8 wickets, 40 overs) 91 Fall of wickets: 1-10 D. Karunaratne,2-44 K. Silva,3-53 D. Chandimal,4-58 A. Mathews,5-67 K. Mendis,6-67 M. Siriwardana,7-88 R. Herath,8-90 S. Eranga To bat: N. Pradeep Bowling J. Anderson 11 - 2 - 31 - 2 S. Broad 11 - 2 - 35 - 3 C. Woakes 7 - 4 - 9 - 3 S. Finn 7 - 3 - 15 - 0 M. Ali 4 - 4 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 Opening batsman Aaron Finch will lead Australia in the absence of regular captain Steve Smith in next month's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Australia in Napier on Thursday due to concerns over a hamstring injury.