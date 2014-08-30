Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and India on Saturday in Nottingham, England
England Innings
A. Cook st Dhoni b Rayudu 44
A. Hales c Dhoni b Raina 42
I. Bell run out (M. Sharma) 28
J. Root st Dhoni b Jadeja 2
E. Morgan c Dhoni b Ashwin 10
J. Buttler b Ashwin 42
B. Stokes c Raina b Ashwin 2
C. Woakes c M. Sharma b Shami 15
J. Tredwell c&b B. Kumar 30
S. Finn run out (Rayudu, Dhoni) 6
J. Anderson not out 0
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-2) 6
Total (all out, 50 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-82 A. Hales,2-93 A. Cook,3-97 J. Root,4-120 E. Morgan,5-138 I. Bell,6-149 B. Stokes,7-182 C. Woakes,8-202 J. Buttler,9-226 J. Tredwell,10-227 S. Finn
Bowling
B. Kumar 8 - 0 - 45 - 1(nb-1)
M. Sharma 3 - 0 - 17 - 0
M. Shami 9 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1)
R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 39 - 3
S. Raina 8 - 0 - 37 - 1
A. Rayudu 2 - 0 - 8 - 1(w-1)
R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 38 - 1
India Innings
A. Rahane c Buttler b Finn 45
S. Dhawan c Morgan b Woakes 16
V. Kohli c Tredwell b Stokes 40
A. Rayudu not out 64
S. Raina c Woakes b Tredwell 42
R. Jadeja not out 12
Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9
Total (for 4 wickets, 43 overs) 228
Fall of wickets: 1-35 S. Dhawan,2-85 A. Rahane,3-120 V. Kohli,4-207 S. Raina
Did not bat: M. Dhoni, R. Ashwin, B. Kumar, M. Shami, M. Sharma
Bowling
J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-2)
C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 43 - 1
J. Tredwell 10 - 1 - 46 - 1
S. Finn 8 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-2)
B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1)
J. Root 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rob Bailey
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: India won by 6 wickets