July 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between West Indies and India on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda West Indies Innings E. Lewis c Kohli b K. Yadav 35 K. Hope c Jadhav b H. Pandya 35 S. Hope c Dhoni b H. Pandya 25 R. Chase b K. Yadav 24 J. Mohammed c Jadeja b H. Pandya 20 J. Holder c Dhoni b U. Yadav 11 R. Powell c Jadeja b U. Yadav 2 A. Nurse c&b U. Yadav 4 D. Bishoo run out (Jadeja) 15 A. Joseph not out 5 K. Williams not out 2 Extras (lb-1 w-10) 11 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 189 Fall of wickets: 1-57 K. Hope,2-80 E. Lewis,3-121 R. Chase,4-136 S. Hope,5-154 J. Holder,6-161 R. Powell,7-162 J. Mohammed,8-179 A. Nurse,9-184 D. Bishoo Bowling M. Shami 10 - 2 - 33 - 0 U. Yadav 10 - 1 - 36 - 3(w-6) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 48 - 0 H. Pandya 10 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-4) K. Yadav 10 - 1 - 31 - 2 India Innings A. Rahane c S. Hope b Bishoo 60 S. Dhawan c Holder b Joseph 5 V. Kohli c S. Hope b Holder 3 D. Karthik c S. Hope b Joseph 2 M. Dhoni c Joseph b Williams 54 K. Jadhav c S. Hope b Nurse 10 H. Pandya b Holder 20 R. Jadeja c R. Powell b Holder 11 K. Yadav not out 2 U. Yadav b Holder 0 M. Shami c Chase b Holder 1 Extras (w-10) 10 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 178 Fall of wickets: 1-10 S. Dhawan,2-25 V. Kohli,3-47 D. Karthik,4-101 A. Rahane,5-116 K. Jadhav,6-159 H. Pandya,7-173 R. Jadeja,8-176 M. Dhoni,9-176 U. Yadav,10-178 M. Shami Bowling A. Joseph 9 - 2 - 46 - 2(w-4) J. Holder 9.4 - 2 - 27 - 5(w-2) K. Williams 10 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-3) D. Bishoo 10 - 1 - 31 - 1 A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 29 - 1 R. Chase 1 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: David Boon Result: West Indies won by 11 runs