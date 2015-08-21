Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Friday in London, England Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 287-3) C. Rogers c Cook b Wood 43 D. Warner c Lyth b Ali 85 S. Smith b Finn 143 M. Clarke c Buttler b Stokes 15 A. Voges lbw b Stokes 76 M. Marsh c Bell b Finn 3 P. Nevill c Buttler b Ali 18 M. Johnson b Ali 0 M. Starc lbw b Stokes 58 P. Siddle c Lyth b Finn 1 N. Lyon not out 5 Extras (b-1 lb-24 nb-3 w-6) 34 Total (all out, 125.1 overs) 481 Fall of wickets: 1-110 C. Rogers,2-161 D. Warner,3-186 M. Clarke,4-332 A. Voges,5-343 M. Marsh,6-376 P. Nevill,7-376 M. Johnson,8-467 S. Smith,9-475 M. Starc,10-481 P. Siddle Bowling S. Broad 20 - 4 - 59 - 0(nb-1) M. Wood 26 - 9 - 59 - 1(w-2) B. Stokes 29 - 6 - 133 - 3(w-3) S. Finn 29.1 - 7 - 90 - 3(nb-2) M. Ali 18 - 1 - 102 - 3 J. Root 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 England 1st innings A. Lyth c Starc b Siddle 19 A. Cook b Lyon 22 I. Bell b Siddle 10 J. Root c Nevill b M. Marsh 6 J. Bairstow c Lyon b Johnson 13 B. Stokes c Nevill b M. Marsh 15 J. Buttler b Lyon 1 M. Ali not out 8 S. Broad c Voges b M. Marsh 0 M. Wood not out 8 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-1) 5 Total (for 8 wickets, 40 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Cook,2-46 A. Lyth,3-60 I. Bell,4-64 J. Root,5-83 J. Bairstow,6-84 J. Buttler,7-92 B. Stokes,8-92 S. Broad To bat: S. Finn Bowling M. Starc 6 - 2 - 14 - 0 M. Johnson 8 - 4 - 21 - 1 N. Lyon 9 - 2 - 32 - 2 P. Siddle 10 - 4 - 18 - 2 M. Marsh 7 - 2 - 18 - 3(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe