Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 365-3) M. Renshaw b I. Khan 184 D. Warner c S. Ahmed b Riaz 113 U. Khawaja c S. Ahmed b Riaz 13 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Shah 24 P. Handscomb hit wkt b Riaz 110 H. Cartwright b I. Khan 37 M. Wade c B. Azam b Az. Ali 29 M. Starc c sub b Az. Ali 16 S. O'Keefe not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-4 w-2) 12 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 135 overs) 538 Fall of wickets: 1-151 D. Warner,2-203 U. Khawaja,3-244 S. Smith,4-386 M. Renshaw,5-477 H. Cartwright,6-516 P. Handscomb,7-532 M. Wade,8-538 M. Starc Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling M. Amir 24 - 2 - 83 - 0 I. Khan 27 - 4 - 111 - 2(nb-2) W. Riaz 28 - 4 - 89 - 3(nb-2 w-2) Y. Shah 40 - 2 - 167 - 1 Az. Ali 14 - 0 - 70 - 2 A. Shafiq 2 - 0 - 12 - 0 Pakistan 1st innings Az. Ali not out 58 Sh. Khan c Renshaw b Hazlewood 4 B. Azam lbw b Hazlewood 0 Y. Khan not out 64 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 41 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Sh. Khan,2-6 B. Azam To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, I. Khan Bowling M. Starc 10 - 2 - 34 - 0 J. Hazlewood 11 - 3 - 32 - 2 S. O'Keefe 7 - 1 - 11 - 0 N. Lyon 9 - 1 - 34 - 0 H. Cartwright 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.