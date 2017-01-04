Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 392 (D. Elgar 129, Q. de Kock 101; L. Kumara 6-122) Sri Lanka 1st innings 110 (V. Philander 4-27, K. Rabada 4-37) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 35-0) S. Cook c Karunaratne b Lakmal 30 D. Elgar c Mathews b Herath 55 H. Amla c Chandimal b Lakmal 0 J. Duminy lbw b Lakmal 30 F. du Plessis c Chandimal b Lakmal 41 T. Bavuma run out (D. de Silva) 0 Q. de Kock c Chandimal b Kumara 29 K. Maharaj not out 20 V. Philander not out 15 Extras (nb-3 w-1) 4 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 51.5 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-64 S. Cook,2-64 H. Amla,3-110 D. Elgar,4-136 J. Duminy,5-137 T. Bavuma,6-170 F. du Plessis,7-192 Q. de Kock Did not bat: K. Abbott, K. Rabada Bowling S. Lakmal 19.5 - 2 - 69 - 4 N. Pradeep 11 - 0 - 46 - 0(nb-1) L. Kumara 12 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1) D. de Silva 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 R. Herath 6 - 0 - 32 - 1 Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 507 runs) D. Karunaratne b Philander 6 K. Silva c Cook b Rabada 29 K. Mendis c Elgar b Philander 4 D. de Silva lbw b Rabada 22 A. Mathews not out 29 D. Chandimal not out 28 Extras (b-6 lb-5 nb-1) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 40 overs) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-11 D. Karunaratne,2-25 K. Mendis,3-66 K. Silva,4-69 D. de Silva To bat: U. Tharanga, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep, L. Kumara Bowling K. Abbott 10 - 3 - 23 - 0 V. Philander 10 - 1 - 34 - 2(nb-1) K. Rabada 10 - 3 - 22 - 2 K. Maharaj 10 - 2 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon