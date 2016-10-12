Correction
Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and England on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh
Bangladesh Innings
T. Iqbal c Vince b Rashid 45
I. Kayes c sub b Stokes 46
Sa. Rahman c Buttler b Rashid 49
Mahmudullah c Bairstow b Rashid 6
M. Rahim not out 67
S. Al Hasan st Buttler b Ali 4
Nas. Hossain c Vince b Rashid 4
Mosa. Hossain not out 38
Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-11) 18
Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 277
Fall of wickets: 1-80 I. Kayes,2-106 T. Iqbal,3-122 Mahmudullah,4-176 Sa. Rahman,5-184 S. Al Hasan,6-192 Nas. Hossain
Did not bat: M. Mortaza, S. Islam, T. Ahmed
Bowling
C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-2)
J. Ball 8 - 0 - 44 - 0
L. Plunkett 9 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-2)
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-1)
B. Stokes 5 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-4)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 43 - 4(w-2)
England Innings
J. Vince lbw b Nas. Hossain 32
S. Billings c Kayes b Mosa. Hossain 62
B. Duckett c Rahim b Sh. Islam 63
J. Bairstow b Sh. Islam 15
B. Stokes not out 47
J. Buttler b Mortaza 25
M. Ali c Mahmudullah b Mortaza 1
C. Woakes not out 27
Extras (w-6) 6
Total (for 6 wickets, 47.5 overs) 278
Fall of wickets: 1-63 J. Vince,2-127 S. Billings,3-172 J. Bairstow,4-179 B. Duckett,5-227 J. Buttler,6-236 M. Ali
Bowling
M. Mortaza 10 - 1 - 51 - 2
Sh. Islam 9.5 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-3)
S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1)
T. Ahmed 9 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
Nas. Hossain 7 - 0 - 53 - 1(w-1)
Mosa. Hossain 4 - 0 - 22 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Anisur Rahman
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Aleem Dar
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: England won by 4 wickets