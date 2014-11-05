Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Khulna, Bangladesh Bangladesh 1st innings 433 (S. Al Hasan 137, T. Iqbal 109, M. Mahmudullah 56) Zimbabwe 1st innings (Overnight: 53-1) S. Raza lbw b T. Islam 11 B. Chari c Iqbal b T. Islam 25 H. Masakadza not out 154 B. Taylor c M. Haque b Al Hasan 37 C. Ervine c Rahim b Al Hasan 17 E. Chigumbura c M. Haque b Al Hasan 1 R. Chakabva not out 75 Extras (b-2 lb-7 nb-1 w-1) 11 Total (for 5 wickets, 112 overs) 331 Fall of wickets: 1-17 S. Raza,2-84 B. Chari,3-151 B. Taylor,4-181 C. Ervine,5-189 E. Chigumbura To bat: M. Waller, T. Panyangara, N. M'shangwe, T. Chatara Bowling S. Hossain 11 - 2 - 24 - 0 T. Islam 30 - 6 - 94 - 2 S. Al Hasan 30 - 6 - 70 - 3 J. Hossain 18 - 2 - 63 - 0(nb-1) R. Hossain 13 - 4 - 31 - 0(w-1) S. Hom 7 - 0 - 27 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 M. Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Billy Bowden TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Chris Broad