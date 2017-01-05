Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings 538 for 8 decl (M. Renshaw 184, D. Warner 113, P. Handscomb 110) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 126-2) Az. Ali run out (Starc, Handscomb) 71 Sh. Khan c Renshaw b Hazlewood 4 B. Azam lbw b Hazlewood 0 Y. Khan not out 136 Misbah-ul-Haq c sub b Lyon 18 A. Shafiq c Smith b O'Keefe 4 S. Ahmed c sub b Starc 18 M. Amir c Warner b Lyon 4 W. Riaz b Lyon 8 Y. Shah not out 5 Extras (b-3) 3 Total (for 8 wickets, 95 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Sh. Khan,2-6 B. Azam,3-152 Az. Ali,4-178 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-197 A. Shafiq,6-239 S. Ahmed,7-244 M. Amir,8-264 W. Riaz To bat: I. Khan Bowling M. Starc 21 - 5 - 65 - 1 J. Hazlewood 25 - 7 - 53 - 2 S. O'Keefe 18 - 3 - 37 - 1 N. Lyon 27 - 2 - 98 - 3 H. Cartwright 4 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.