UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings 133 (C. de Grandhomme 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings 200 (J. Raval 55; R. Ali 4-62) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 129-7) S. Aslam c Watling b de Grandhomme 7 Az. Ali b Boult 31 B. Azam c Watling b Wagner 29 Y. Khan c Watling b Wagner 1 Misbah-ul-Haq c Boult b Southee 13 A. Shafiq c Raval b Wagner 17 S. Ahmed b Boult 2 M. Amir c Astle b Boult 6 So. Khan c de Grandhomme b Southee 40 Y. Shah not out 6 R. Ali c Latham b Southee 2 Extras (b-5 lb-7 w-5) 17 Total (all out, 78.4 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-58 B. Azam,3-64 Y. Khan,4-93 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-93 Az. Ali,6-95 S. Ahmed,7-105 M. Amir,8-158 So. Khan,9-166 A. Shafiq,10-171 R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 17 - 5 - 37 - 3(w-1) T. Southee 23.4 - 10 - 53 - 3 C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 23 - 1 N. Wagner 20 - 6 - 34 - 3 T. Astle 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 105 runs) T. Latham c Shafiq b Amir 9 J. Raval not out 36 K. Williamson c Shafiq b Az. Ali 61 H. Nicholls not out 0 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 31.3 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-19 T. Latham,2-104 K. Williamson Did not bat: R. Taylor, C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, T. Southee, T. Astle, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Amir 7 - 2 - 12 - 1(nb-2) So. Khan 6 - 1 - 21 - 0 R. Ali 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 Y. Shah 9.3 - 1 - 45 - 0 Az. Ali 3 - 1 - 6 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.