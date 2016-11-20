Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand Pakistan 1st innings 133 (C. de Grandhomme 6-41) New Zealand 1st innings 200 (J. Raval 55; R. Ali 4-62) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 129-7) S. Aslam c Watling b de Grandhomme 7 Az. Ali b Boult 31 B. Azam c Watling b Wagner 29 Y. Khan c Watling b Wagner 1 Misbah-ul-Haq c Boult b Southee 13 A. Shafiq c Raval b Wagner 17 S. Ahmed b Boult 2 M. Amir c Astle b Boult 6 So. Khan c de Grandhomme b Southee 40 Y. Shah not out 6 R. Ali c Latham b Southee 2 Extras (b-5 lb-7 w-5) 17 Total (all out, 78.4 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Aslam,2-58 B. Azam,3-64 Y. Khan,4-93 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-93 Az. Ali,6-95 S. Ahmed,7-105 M. Amir,8-158 So. Khan,9-166 A. Shafiq,10-171 R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 17 - 5 - 37 - 3(w-1) T. Southee 23.4 - 10 - 53 - 3 C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 23 - 1 N. Wagner 20 - 6 - 34 - 3 T. Astle 4 - 0 - 12 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings (Target: 105 runs) T. Latham c Shafiq b Amir 9 J. Raval not out 36 K. Williamson c Shafiq b Az. Ali 61 H. Nicholls not out 0 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 31.3 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-19 T. Latham,2-104 K. Williamson Did not bat: R. Taylor, C. de Grandhomme, B. Watling, T. Southee, T. Astle, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling M. Amir 7 - 2 - 12 - 1(nb-2) So. Khan 6 - 1 - 21 - 0 R. Ali 6 - 0 - 24 - 0 Y. Shah 9.3 - 1 - 45 - 0 Az. Ali 3 - 1 - 6 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Simon Fry Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: New Zealand won by 8 wickets