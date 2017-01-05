Jan 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 392 (D. Elgar 129, Q. de Kock 101; L. Kumara 6-122) Sri Lanka 1st innings 110 (V. Philander 4-27, K. Rabada 4-37) South Africa 2nd innings 224 for 7 decl (D. Elgar 55; S. Lakmal 4-69) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 130-4; Target: 507 runs) D. Karunaratne b Philander 6 K. Silva c Cook b Rabada 29 K. Mendis c Elgar b Philander 4 D. de Silva lbw b Rabada 22 A. Mathews c de Kock b Rabada 49 D. Chandimal c Cook b Rabada 30 U. Tharanga c de Kock b Rabada 12 R. Herath not out 35 S. Lakmal c de Kock b Rabada 10 L. Kumara st de Kock b Maharaj 9 N. Pradeep b Philander 5 Extras (b-6 lb-5 nb-2) 13 Total (all out, 62 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-11 D. Karunaratne,2-25 K. Mendis,3-66 K. Silva,4-69 D. de Silva,5-144 D. Chandimal,6-165 U. Tharanga,7-166 A. Mathews,8-178 S. Lakmal,9-211 L. Kumara,10-224 N. Pradeep Bowling K. Abbott 15 - 3 - 46 - 0 V. Philander 14 - 1 - 48 - 3(nb-1) K. Rabada 17 - 3 - 55 - 6(nb-1) K. Maharaj 16 - 3 - 64 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon Result: South Africa won by 282 runs