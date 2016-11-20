UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between India and England on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, India India 1st innings 455 (V. Kohli 167, C. Pujara 119, R. Ashwin 58) England 1st innings 255 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 53, J. Root 53; R. Ashwin 5-67) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 98-3) M. Vijay c Root b Broad 3 L. Rahul c Bairstow b Broad 10 C. Pujara b Anderson 1 V. Kohli c Stokes b Rashid 81 A. Rahane c Cook b Broad 26 R. Ashwin c Bairstow b Broad 7 W. Saha lbw b Rashid 2 R. Jadeja c Ali b Rashid 14 J. Yadav not out 27 U. Yadav c Bairstow b Rashid 0 M. Shami st Bairstow b Ali 19 Extras (b-5 lb-8 w-1) 14 Total (all out, 63.1 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-16 M. Vijay,2-17 L. Rahul,3-40 C. Pujara,4-117 A. Rahane,5-127 R. Ashwin,6-130 W. Saha,7-151 V. Kohli,8-162 R. Jadeja,9-162 U. Yadav,10-204 M. Shami Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 3 - 33 - 1 S. Broad 14 - 5 - 33 - 4 A. Rashid 24 - 3 - 82 - 4 B. Stokes 7 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 3.1 - 1 - 9 - 1 England 2nd innings (Target: 405 runs) A. Cook lbw b Jadeja 54 H. Hameed lbw b R. Ashwin 25 J. Root not out 5 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 2 wickets, 59.2 overs) 87 Fall of wickets: 1-75 H. Hameed,2-87 A. Cook To bat: B. Duckett, M. Ali, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, Z. Ansari, A. Rashid, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 9 - 2 - 16 - 0 U. Yadav 8 - 3 - 8 - 0 R. Ashwin 16 - 5 - 28 - 1 R. Jadeja 22.2 - 8 - 25 - 1 J. Yadav 4 - 1 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.