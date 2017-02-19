Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand Innings D. Brownlie c Behardien b Morris 31 T. Latham lbw b Morris 0 K. Williamson b Shamsi 59 R. Taylor c&b Morris 1 N. Broom c Behardien b Morris 2 J. Neesham c de Kock b Rabada 29 M. Santner c de Kock b Rabada 17 C. de Grandhomme not out 34 T. Southee not out 24 Extras (b-1 w-9) 10 Total (for 7 wickets, 34 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-19 T. Latham,2-69 D. Brownlie,3-72 R. Taylor,4-82 N. Broom,5-108 K. Williamson,6-136 M. Santner,7-156 J. Neesham Did not bat: I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling K. Rabada 7 - 1 - 31 - 2(w-3) C. Morris 7 - 0 - 62 - 4(w-1) A. Phehlukwayo 5 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 7 - 0 - 42 - 0 T. Shamsi 7 - 1 - 39 - 1 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 South Africa Innings (D/L Target: 208 off 34) Q. de Kock c Taylor b Boult 69 H. Amla c&b Williamson 35 F. du Plessis lbw b Sodhi 14 A. de Villiers not out 37 J. Duminy c&b Southee 1 F. Behardien b Southee 0 C. Morris c Boult b Santner 16 A. Phehlukwayo not out 29 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-4) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 33.5 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-88 H. Amla,2-117 F. du Plessis,3-125 Q. de Kock,4-126 J. Duminy,5-126 F. Behardien,6-156 C. Morris Did not bat: T. Shamsi, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling M. Santner 7 - 0 - 33 - 1 T. Boult 7 - 0 - 45 - 1 T. Southee 6.5 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 0 - 27 - 0 I. Sodhi 7 - 0 - 36 - 1 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Wayne Knights Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)