Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fifth and final Test between England and Australia on Saturday in London, England Australia 1st innings 481 (S. Smith 143, D. Warner 85, A. Voges 76, M. Starc 58) England 1st innings (Overnight: 107-8) A. Lyth c Starc b Siddle 19 A. Cook b Lyon 22 I. Bell b Siddle 10 J. Root c Nevill b M. Marsh 6 J. Bairstow c Lyon b Johnson 13 B. Stokes c Nevill b M. Marsh 15 J. Buttler b Lyon 1 M. Ali c Nevill b Johnson 30 S. Broad c Voges b M. Marsh 0 M. Wood c Starc b Johnson 24 S. Finn not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-7 nb-1) 9 Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-30 A. Cook,2-46 A. Lyth,3-60 I. Bell,4-64 J. Root,5-83 J. Bairstow,6-84 J. Buttler,7-92 B. Stokes,8-92 S. Broad,9-149 M. Wood,10-149 M. Ali Bowling M. Starc 8 - 3 - 18 - 0 M. Johnson 8.4 - 4 - 21 - 3 N. Lyon 10 - 2 - 40 - 2 P. Siddle 13 - 5 - 32 - 2 M. Marsh 9 - 2 - 30 - 3(nb-1) England 2nd innings A. Lyth c Clarke b Siddle 10 A. Cook c Voges b Smith 85 I. Bell c Clarke b M. Marsh 13 J. Root c Starc b Johnson 11 J. Bairstow c Voges b Lyon 26 B. Stokes c Clarke b Lyon 0 J. Buttler not out 33 M. Wood not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-14 nb-1 w-5) 25 Total (for 6 wickets, 79 overs) 203 Fall of wickets: 1-19 A. Lyth,2-62 I. Bell,3-99 J. Root,4-140 J. Bairstow,5-140 B. Stokes,6-199 A. Cook To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, S. Finn Bowling M. Johnson 13 - 2 - 51 - 1 M. Starc 14 - 4 - 32 - 0(nb-1) N. Lyon 25 - 5 - 52 - 2 P. Siddle 16 - 10 - 14 - 1 M. Marsh 10 - 4 - 28 - 1(w-1) S. Smith 1 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe