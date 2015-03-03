March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Ireland and South Africa on Tuesday in Canberra, Australia South Africa Innings H. Amla c Joyce b McBrine 159 Q. de Kock c Wilson b J. Mooney 1 F. du Plessis b K. O'Brien 109 A. de Villiers c N. O'Brien b McBrine 24 D. Miller not out 46 R. Rossouw not out 61 Extras (b-1 nb-3 w-7) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 411 Fall of wickets: 1-12 Q. de Kock,2-259 F. du Plessis,3-299 H. Amla,4-301 A. de Villiers Did not bat: F. Behardien, D. Steyn, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling J. Mooney 7 - 2 - 52 - 1(nb-2 w-1) M. Sorensen 6 - 0 - 76 - 0(nb-1 w-6) K. O'Brien 7 - 0 - 95 - 1 G. Dockrell 10 - 0 - 56 - 0 P. Stirling 10 - 0 - 68 - 0 A. McBrine 10 - 0 - 63 - 2 Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c du Plessis b Abbott 12 P. Stirling c de Kock b Steyn 9 E. Joyce c Amla b Steyn 0 N. O'Brien c Amla b Abbott 14 A. Balbirnie c Rossouw b M. Morkel 58 G. Wilson lbw b Abbott 0 K. O'Brien c Rossouw b Abbott 48 J. Mooney b de Villiers 8 G. Dockrell b M. Morkel 25 M. Sorensen c de Kock b M. Morkel 22 A. McBrine not out 2 Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12 Total (all out, 45 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-17 P. Stirling,2-21 W. Porterfield,3-21 E. Joyce,4-42 N. O'Brien,5-48 G. Wilson,6-129 A. Balbirnie,7-150 J. Mooney,8-167 K. O'Brien,9-200 M. Sorensen,10-210 G. Dockrell Bowling D. Steyn 8 - 0 - 39 - 2 K. Abbott 8 - 0 - 21 - 4(w-1) M. Morkel 9 - 0 - 34 - 3(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 1 - 50 - 0 F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 R. Rossouw 2 - 0 - 13 - 0 F. du Plessis 4 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) A. de Villiers 2 - 0 - 7 - 1 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 201 runs