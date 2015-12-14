Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Monday in Dunedin, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 431 (M. Guptill 156, K. Williamson 88, B. McCullum 75; N. Pradeep 4-112) Sri Lanka 1st innings 294 (D. Karunaratne 84, D. Chandimal 83) New Zealand 2nd innings 267 for 3 decl (T. Latham 109no, K. Williamson 71) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 109-3; Target: 405 runs) D. Karunaratne c Watling b Southee 29 K. Mendis c Watling b Southee 46 U. Jayasundara c Watling b Wagner 3 D. Chandimal lbw b Santner 58 A. Mathews b Wagner 25 K. Vithanage lbw b Southee 38 M. Siriwardana c B. McCullum b Boult 29 R. Herath c Guptill b Boult 6 D. Chameera b Santner 14 S. Lakmal c&b Bracewell 23 N. Pradeep not out 4 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 95.2 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-54 D. Karunaratne,2-64 U. Jayasundara,3-109 K. Mendis,4-165 A. Mathews,5-165 D. Chandimal,6-213 K. Vithanage,7-236 R. Herath,8-249 M. Siriwardana,9-268 D. Chameera,10-282 S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 15 - 2 - 58 - 2 T. Southee 21 - 6 - 52 - 3 D. Bracewell 19.2 - 5 - 46 - 1 M. Santner 22 - 6 - 53 - 2 N. Wagner 17 - 5 - 56 - 2 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon Result: New Zealand won by 122 runs