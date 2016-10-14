Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 279-1) S. Aslam b Chase 90 Az. Ali not out 302 A. Shafiq c&b Bishoo 67 B. Azam c Holder b Bishoo 69 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 29 Extras (b-1 lb-9 nb-11 w-1) 22 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 155.3 overs) 579 Fall of wickets: 1-215 S. Aslam,2-352 A. Shafiq,3-517 B. Azam Did not bat: S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, W. Riaz, Y. Shah, M. Amir, S. Khan Bowling S. Gabriel 22 - 3 - 99 - 0(nb-10) M. Cummins 25 - 2 - 99 - 0(w-1) J. Holder 25 - 4 - 73 - 0 K. Brathwaite 14 - 2 - 56 - 0 D. Bishoo 35 - 4 - 125 - 2 R. Chase 33 - 2 - 109 - 1 J. Blackwood 1.3 - 0 - 8 - 0 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 32 L. Johnson lbw b Shah 15 Da. Bravo not out 14 Extras (b-8) 8 Total (for 1 wickets, 22 overs) 69 Fall of wickets: 1-42 L. Johnson To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, D. Bishoo, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling M. Amir 5 - 0 - 13 - 0 So. Khan 4 - 0 - 14 - 0 Y. Shah 7 - 3 - 13 - 1 W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Nawaz 2 - 1 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Jeff Crowe