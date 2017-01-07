Jan 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan on Saturday in Sydney, Australia Australia 1st innings 538 for 8 decl (M. Renshaw 184, D. Warner 113, P. Handscomb 110) Pakistan 1st innings 315 (Y. Khan 175no, A. Ali 71; J. Hazlewood 4-55) Australia 2nd innings 241 for 2 decl (U. Khawaja 79no, S. Smith 59, D. Warner 55) Pakistan 2nd innings (Overnight: 55-1; Target: 465 runs) Az. Ali c&b Hazlewood 11 Sh. Khan c Warner b Lyon 40 Y. Shah c sub b O'Keefe 13 B. Azam lbw b Hazlewood 9 Y. Khan c Hazlewood b Lyon 13 Misbah-ul-Haq c Lyon b O'Keefe 38 A. Shafiq b Starc 30 S. Ahmed not out 72 W. Riaz c Wade b O'Keefe 12 M. Amir run out (O'Keefe, Wade) 5 I. Khan c sub b Hazlewood 0 Extras (nb-1) 1 Total (all out, 80.2 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-51 Sh. Khan,2-55 Az. Ali,3-67 B. Azam,4-82 Y. Khan,5-96 Y. Shah,6-136 A. Shafiq,7-188 Misbah-ul-Haq,8-202 W. Riaz,9-224 M. Amir,10-244 I. Khan Bowling M. Starc 17 - 2 - 57 - 1(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 18.2 - 7 - 29 - 3 N. Lyon 27 - 6 - 100 - 2 S. O'Keefe 17 - 4 - 53 - 3 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Australia won by 220 runs