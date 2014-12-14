Cricket-Australia force draw in third test against India
RANCHI, India, March 20 The third test between India and Australia ended in a draw at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez c Ronchi b Anderson 33 A. Shehzad c Williamson b Henry 113 Y. Khan c Anderson b N. McCullum 35 A. Shafiq b Henry 23 S. Afridi c Williamson b McClenaghan 55 H. Sohail c Williamson b Henry 39 U. Akmal run out (Guptill) 0 S. Ahmed not out 30 S. Tanvir not out 17 Extras (lb-5 nb-3 w-11) 19 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 364 Fall of wickets: 1-63 M. Hafeez,2-133 Y. Khan,3-210 A. Shehzad,4-210 A. Shafiq,5-299 H. Sohail,6-300 U. Akmal,7-313 S. Afridi Did not bat: W. Riaz, M. Irfan Bowling M. Henry 9.5 - 0 - 82 - 3(nb-2 w-2) M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 69 - 1(w-1) C. Anderson 10 - 0 - 96 - 1(w-5) J. Neesham 9.1 - 0 - 57 - 0(nb-1 w-1) N. McCullum 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) A. Devcich 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Afridi b Irfan 12 A. Devcich c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0 K. Williamson c&b Sohail 46 R. Taylor b Afridi 31 T. Latham c Riaz b Shehzad 34 C. Anderson c Afridi b Riaz 19 L. Ronchi b Afridi 41 J. Neesham c Riaz b Sohail 2 N. McCullum c Y. Khan b Sohail 15 M. Henry b Afridi 1 M. McClenaghan not out 6 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (all out, 38.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-5 A. Devcich,2-21 M. Guptill,3-66 R. Taylor,4-115 K. Williamson,5-139 C. Anderson,6-158 T. Latham,7-162 J. Neesham,8-196 N. McCullum,9-200 M. Henry,10-217 L. Ronchi Bowling S. Tanvir 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-2) M. Irfan 6 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-2) W. Riaz 8 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1) S. Afridi 9.2 - 0 - 37 - 3 H. Sohail 7 - 0 - 45 - 3 A. Shehzad 3 - 0 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Shozab Raza Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Pakistan won by 147 runs
WELLINGTON, March 20 New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has failed to recover from a calf injury and been ruled out of the third test against South Africa, though frontline pace bowler Trent Boult is looking likely to play, selector Gavin Larsen said on Monday.
RANCHI, India, March 19 Cheteshwar Pujara may not be the biggest crowd-pleaser in an Indian team teeming with stroke-makers, but the 29-year-old proved why he is such a crucial cog in the test side with an epic double century on Sunday.