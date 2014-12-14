Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Pakistan and New Zealand on Sunday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings M. Hafeez c Ronchi b Anderson 33 A. Shehzad c Williamson b Henry 113 Y. Khan c Anderson b N. McCullum 35 A. Shafiq b Henry 23 S. Afridi c Williamson b McClenaghan 55 H. Sohail c Williamson b Henry 39 U. Akmal run out (Guptill) 0 S. Ahmed not out 30 S. Tanvir not out 17 Extras (lb-5 nb-3 w-11) 19 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 364 Fall of wickets: 1-63 M. Hafeez,2-133 Y. Khan,3-210 A. Shehzad,4-210 A. Shafiq,5-299 H. Sohail,6-300 U. Akmal,7-313 S. Afridi Did not bat: W. Riaz, M. Irfan Bowling M. Henry 9.5 - 0 - 82 - 3(nb-2 w-2) M. McClenaghan 10 - 0 - 69 - 1(w-1) C. Anderson 10 - 0 - 96 - 1(w-5) J. Neesham 9.1 - 0 - 57 - 0(nb-1 w-1) N. McCullum 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) A. Devcich 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Afridi b Irfan 12 A. Devcich c S. Ahmed b Irfan 0 K. Williamson c&b Sohail 46 R. Taylor b Afridi 31 T. Latham c Riaz b Shehzad 34 C. Anderson c Afridi b Riaz 19 L. Ronchi b Afridi 41 J. Neesham c Riaz b Sohail 2 N. McCullum c Y. Khan b Sohail 15 M. Henry b Afridi 1 M. McClenaghan not out 6 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (all out, 38.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-5 A. Devcich,2-21 M. Guptill,3-66 R. Taylor,4-115 K. Williamson,5-139 C. Anderson,6-158 T. Latham,7-162 J. Neesham,8-196 N. McCullum,9-200 M. Henry,10-217 L. Ronchi Bowling S. Tanvir 5 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-2) M. Irfan 6 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-2) W. Riaz 8 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1) S. Afridi 9.2 - 0 - 37 - 3 H. Sohail 7 - 0 - 45 - 3 A. Shehzad 3 - 0 - 22 - 1 Referees Umpire: Shozab Raza Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Pakistan won by 147 runs